The festival of lights, Diwali can be considered as the national festival of India. People of India irrespective of their religion celebrates Diwali with great enthusiasm. Diwali or Dipawali has religious significances as well. According to Hinduism Diwali was celebrated on the day of Lord Ram’s victorious return after defeating Ravana.

However, in Diwali, people exchange wishes, love and Diwali gifts. We have certain great idea about what should you give to your loved ones as Diwali gift this year.

Scroll down for amazing Diwali gift ideas.

God Idols: People love God idols. Those who believes consider God idols as symbol of trust. Giving God idols as Diwali gift is a great idea to make someone feel special and loved.

Plants for Diwali: Who does not love plants. Indoor plants are considered as one of the greatest Diwali gift idea.

Diwali Sweets: Sweets are the mostly exchanged gifts on Diwali all over the world. You may have come through many jokes that revolve around gifting sweets as Diwali gift.

Home Decor: Accessories to decorate home are a great pick as Diwali gifts. Bring lights, statues, photo frames and anything that your heart desires, it will be appreciated for sure.

Dry Fruits for Diwali: Dry fruits are loved as Diwali gifts. A platter or a combo presentation of dry fruits can make a great Diwali gift

Golden utensils: Diwali comes a day after Dhan Teras which is considered to be linked with money, property and prosperity. Giving someone Gold or anything made out of Gold can make the event even more exciting for them.

Rangoli crayons for children: Rangoli or rangoli crayons are loved by everyone in the time of Diwali as rangoli is essential for the celebration of Diwali.

Diwali is the celebration of victory of light defeating evil. Diwali gifts are the symbol of love and unity among evil.