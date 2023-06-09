Bollywood actress Alaya F is known for effortlessly setting the benchmark with her fashion sense. The actress flawlessly styles everything from casual summer dresses to breathtaking gowns.

Taking to Instagram, she recently shared photos dressed up in a black and white cut-out dress leaving her fans captivated with her stunning attire.

“Chase the run even in this scorching 35° temperature,” she wrote in a caption.

Alaya F chose the gorgeous dress from the shelves of fashion designer Manika Nanda and was assisted by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

Alaya’s captivating dress features a one-shoulder white top design with full sleeves. It seamlessly transitions into a black bodycon skirt accentuated by a daring thigh-high slit, ensuring a flattering body-hugging fit.

Meanwhile, Alaya accessorized it with silver earrings and elegantly stacked silver rings that adorned her fingers.

Alaya being the fashionista glammed the look with winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick assisted by makeup artist Divya Arth Shetty.

The actress embraced her luscious long tresses by keeping them open with a middle partition, gracefully cascading down her shoulders, adding a touch of allure.

Some of Alaya’s well-known films are Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy. She made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman.