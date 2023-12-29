Eczema is a common, chronic skin condition that causes dry, itchy, and inflamed patches of skin to appear. It is not contagious and can affect people of all ages, though it most often develops in childhood.

Types of Eczema:

· Atopic dermatitis: This is the most common type of eczema, often starting in childhood and characterized by dry, itchy, red, and scaly patches on the inner elbows, knees, and face.

· Contact dermatitis: This type of eczema is caused by direct contact with an irritant or allergen, like soaps, detergents, or jewelry. Symptoms usually appear on the area of skin that came into contact with the trigger.

· Dyshidrotic eczema: This type causes small, itchy blisters to form on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

· Nummular eczema: This type causes coin-shaped, itchy, and scaly patches to appear, often on the arms and legs.

· Seborrheic dermatitis: This type causes red, scaly patches to appear on oily areas of the skin, like the scalp, eyebrows, and beard area.

Dry, itchy skin, redness and inflammation, scaling and flaking, blisters, cracked skin and oozing and crusting are the symptoms of eczema.

The exact cause of this skin disease is unknown, but it is believed to be caused by a combination of factors, including:

· Genetics: Having a family history increases your risk of developing it.

· Immune system: People with eczema have an overactive immune system that reacts to certain triggers, causing inflammation in the skin.

· Environment: Dry air, harsh soaps, and allergens can trigger eczema flares.

There is no cure for it, but there are many treatments that can help manage the symptoms and prevent flares. These include:

· Moisturizers: Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential.

· Steroid creams and ointments: These can help reduce inflammation and itching.

· Non-steroidal creams and ointments: These can be used for long-term management.

· Light therapy: This can help reduce inflammation and itching.

· Immunosuppressant medications: These are used in severe cases.

It can be a frustrating and challenging condition, but there are things you can do to manage it and improve your quality of life. Identifying and avoiding triggers, keeping the skin well-hydrated and managing stress help managing to live with eczema.