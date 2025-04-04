Summer is a fun time for trips and outdoor activities. But the heat can cause problems like dehydration and skin damage.

Avoid these 7 common summer mistakes to stay calm, hydrated, and healthy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Not Drinking Enough Water: Many people forget to drink enough water in summer, leading to headaches, dizziness, and tiredness. Aim for at least 8–10 glasses of water daily, and drink more if you sweat a lot.

2. Choosing Cold Drinks Instead of Water: Cold sodas, iced coffee, and energy drinks may feel refreshing, but they don’t hydrate your body like water. They also contain sugar and caffeine, which can make dehydration worse. Choose water, fresh fruit juices, or coconut water instead.

3. Ignoring skincare: The summer sun can harm your skin, causing sunburn, tanning, and premature aging. Protect yourself by using sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher), moisturizer, and regularly washing your face.

4. Not Wearing Sunglasses: Sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun. The sun’s rays can hurt your eyes and make them tired. Sunglasses also stop bright light from making it hard to see. They keep the skin around your eyes safe from sunburn and wrinkles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

5. Wearing Tight or Dark Clothes: Tight clothes trap heat, making you feel hotter and sweat more. Dark colors absorb sunlight, increasing your body temperature. Wear loose, light-colored, and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to stay cool and comfortable.

6. Overeating Heavy or Spicy Foods: Fried and spicy foods can increase body heat and cause digestion problems. Instead, eat light, water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and yogurt to stay hydrated and energized.

7. Exercising at the Wrong Time: Working out in extreme heat, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM, can cause heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Exercise in the early morning or late evening, and stay in a cool, airy place.

By avoiding these mistakes, you can enjoy a safe and refreshing summer while keeping your body cool and healthy.