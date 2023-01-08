Whenever we think about wildlife, most often the famous national parks or sanctuaries appears to our mind, that are widely popular for Bengal tiger, rhinoceros, Indian wild elephant, to name a few.

It is common for us to immediately go for the popular well known names like Ranthambore, Kanha, Corbett, Kaziranga in Assam etc.

There are many unexplored national parks which requires a lot of attention but gets ignored as it’s lesser known by the people .

Here are some of such unexplored national parks which needs to be explored:

Rajaji National Park, Uttarakhand

Located just an hour away from the temple town of Haridwar, Rajaji National Park often gets sidelined because of its bigger neighbour Jim Corbett National Park.

The forest is a home to many Indian wild elephant. The river Ganga flows through Rajaji, making it a very picturesque experience.

Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur

The only floating national park in the world, Keibul Lamjao National Park is a big part of the Loktak Lake in Manipur.

The national park is the only home for the very shy Manipur brown-antlered deer or the Sangai deer.

Ntanki National Park, Nagaland

Ntanki or Intanki National Park in Peren district of Nagaland has one of the most dense forests in India.

The forest is home to several bird species including the great Indian hornbill and slaty woodpecker to name a few.

Sri Venkateswara National Park, Andhra Pradesh

Located in the hills of Tirupati, Sri Venkateswara National Park is one of the least popular national parks.

By not visiting this national park, one is missing out on gorgeous waterfalls and endemic species of amphibians

Dachigam National Park, Kashmir

The erstwhile hunting reserve of the Maharajah of Kashmir, Dachigam was declared a national park back in 1981.

It is home to the endangered hangul or the Kashmir stag.

Phawngpui National Park, Mizoram

Surrounded by dense forest and imposing cliffs, Phawngpui National Park is home to wildlife like the Hume’s pheasant, mountain goat, slow loris, Asiatic black bear and stump-tailed macaque to name a few.