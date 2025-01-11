5 traditional recipes to try this Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, celebrated across India, is not just about welcoming the harvest season but also indulging in a variety of traditional delicacies. Each region has its unique way of marking the festival with food that reflects local traditions and seasonal ingredients.

Tilgul Ladoo (Sesame and Jaggery Sweets)

A hallmark of Makar Sankranti in Maharashtra, these ladoos are made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, symbolizing the warmth of relationships. Packed with nutrients, they’re a healthy treat that offers a perfect balance of sweetness and crunch.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: 5 mouthwatering Assamese cuisines for Magh Bihu

Pongal (Sweet and Savory Versions)

Pongal, especially popular in Tamil Nadu, comes in two forms: the sweet ‘Sakkarai Pongal’ made with jaggery and the savory version flavored with black pepper and ghee. Made from freshly harvested rice, it’s a dish that captures the essence of the festival.

Pitha (Stuffed Rice Cakes)

In Assam, Makar Sankranti, known as Bhogali Bihu, is incomplete without ‘Pithas’. These are rice cakes stuffed with sweet fillings like coconut and jaggery or savory options like lentils. Traditionally steamed or roasted, pithas are a labor of love and a cultural staple.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Churma (Sweet Crumble)

Rajasthan celebrates the festival with ‘Churma’, a sweet dish made from crumbled wheat, ghee, and jaggery or sugar. Often paired with dal baati, churma is rich, flavorful, and deeply satisfying.

Patishapta (Bengali Crepes)

A favorite in West Bengal, ‘Patishapta’ are thin crepes made from rice flour and semolina, filled with a sweet coconut and jaggery mixture. These delicate treats are traditionally served during Poush Sankranti, adding sweetness to the celebrations.

Also Read: Sikkim CM opens Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela 2020

These recipes not only showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine but also highlight the rich traditions tied to Makar Sankranti. Whether you enjoy sesame-laden sweets or hearty rice-based dishes, these delicacies offer a taste of festivity and togetherness.

So this Makar Sankranti, gather your loved ones and relish these time-honored dishes while celebrating the spirit of the harvest season.