There are some dangerous things or as popularly called red flags which couples must avoid at all costs for a successful married life.

Marriage is a lovely bond which brings together two unknown strangers and takes them on an adventurous journey of life for the rest of their lives.

With lifelong support amid the ups and downs of life, a married couple makes a family together and even nurtures the future generation of Earth i.e. their children.

Although the rituals of marriage are done in pomp and enjoyment and the word has been termed to be a sacred social institution, marriage is actually one of the biggest stages of responsibility.

There are many emotional adjustments that should be done for a successful married life and some compromises if not made might sadly led to the dissolution of marriage through divorce.

Here are 5 things or red flags to avoid for a better married life-

1. Ego

One of the most negative emotions that makes married life totally sour is ego so you should set aside all kinds of harmful pre-conceived and self-made notions arising from unjust pride. When a person keeps some false beliefs due to ego and tends to execute his/her actions according to these narrow minded ideals, it badly ruins marital relationship which may get damaged beyond repair and the circumstances may cause a couple to announce separation from each other.

2. Self-Centeredness

After marriage, the word ‘I’ changes to ‘We’ so this beautiful bond can become heavenly when you let go of self-centeredness and always spend quality time with your better half. Some dangerous habits like comparing your achievements with your partner may give rise to jealousy which is actually cancerous for any kind of relationship. On the other hand, when a partner designates himself/herself as a self-styled busy individual who has no time for personal life, the beautiful relationship of marriage is very likely to be broken.

3. Dominance

The most dangerous form of emotion that makes marriage totally toxic is dominance so you cannot dominate or rule over your better half by ordering him/ her around. Gender equality is also an important aspect of a married life and both partners should equally participate in both household and professional work. There shouldn’t be so-called segregation of work among partners once they are married.

4. Judgement

One of the common forms of emotions due to which marriage don’t work out is when a partner becomes harshly judgemental or critical of his /her better half. Marriage can certainly be a beautiful bond when both partners accept the faults of each other gracefully and always help one another.

5. Ignorance

If your partner is secretly going through emotional turbulence or some tough times, don’t ignore and let him/ her solve it on his /her own and always extend a helping hand. Sometimes plain ignorance of your partner after a serious argument can also become a big hurdle in your marital relationship. When you get into a verbal spat due to some issues suddenly, it is always better to solve it out and move on with apologies so that your married life remains stable and happy.