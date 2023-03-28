With our busy lifestyle and modernization, we eat unhealthy junk food causing damage to our health. Even the air we breath has become extremely polluted and steps should be taken to protect our respiratory health.

One effective way to strengthen our lungs is by adding superfoods to our diet. Superfoods are nutrient-rich food considered to be especially beneficial for health and well-being. Superfoods are a good source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that enhances the lung health.

Here is a list of 5 superfoods beneficial for our lungs:

Spinach

Spinach are a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Spinach aids to reduce the risk of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions. Spinach is also a good source of vitamin C that helps to improve the functioning of lung.

Broccoli

Cruciferous vegetables like Broccoli are a powerhouse of nutrients. The vegetable contains high levels of vitamin C, folate and anti-inflammatory compounds. Eating broccoli may help reduce the risk of lung cancer and other respiratory conditions.

Garlic

Garlic contains medicinal properties and has numerous compounds that can boost immune function and reduce inflammation throughout the body. It also improves the respiratory system. Regularly consuming garlic may help reduce the risk of respiratory infections and other respiratory conditions.

Turmeric

The spice, turmeric contains a powerful anti-inflammatory compound called curcumin. Eating turmeric may help reduce inflammation in the lungs and improve lung health.

Ginger

Another spice that contains an anti-inflammatory compound is ginger. Drinking ginger tea or adding ginger to your meals may help reduce inflammation in the respiratory system and improve lung function.