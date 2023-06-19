The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a significant festival celebrated by the Hindus. Devotees from all around the country gather to celebrate it with great zeal and enthusiasm. This year, it will be celebrated on June 20, 2023. Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated in the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. The biggest celebration of the festival is held in the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

As we know the festivals of India are incomplete without its delicious traditional delicacies that enhance the celebration of the festival. So, here are 5 popular delicacies of Jagannath Rath Yatra:

Khichidi

Khichidi is one of the dish that is offered to Lord Jagannath during the festival. Made with rice, lentils and spices and is served with papad and curd.

Malpua

This scrumptious sweet dish is also a part of Prasad offered to Lord Jagannath. It is prepared with flour, milk, sugar, cardamom and fennel.

Chenna Poda

This is one of the most popular sweets of Odisha. It is cooked with cottage cheese, rice flour, jaggery, milk, ghee and several dry fruits are added to it.

Khaja

Another mouth-watering popular sweet is Khaja prepared with refined wheat flour into layered dough by adding sugar to it. This sweet is also offered to Lord Jagannath.

Ukhuda

Ukhuda is prepared with puffed rice and is sweetened with sugar. This sweet dish is offered to Lord Jagannath in Puri