Some motivational quotes on failure can really change our perspective on its negativity that is generally associated with it.

Failure is often considered to the biggest setback in a career by people and most are of the view that it can ruin their lives in future.

People gets mostly shocked and sad when they face failure and it often brings a lot of stress to the mind.

However, many great personalities views failure as a part of the journey of success which makes a person reach their goal with much learning, experience and emotional fulfillment.

Here are 5 motivational quotes on failure that can change your life as well as alter its negative notion and let you know that it is a part of the journey to success-

1. “Failure is success in progress”

As said by Albert Einstein, failure offers us the scope to become a much better version of ourselves and emerge more knowledgeable. Failures can therefore be termed as stepping stones to success.

2. “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm”

Winston Churchill has given a clear definition of success with this quote and taking failure as a way to improve ourselves can make us work happily and become successful. The power of accepting the failure with a calm mind can make us more determined and let us work hard to such an extent that faith would come naturally to us and success can then become easily achievable.

3. “I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall”

The actual champion often has to go through a series of failures like a winner or champion before they become the people’s champion or fan as explained by Serena Williams. The success story of a champion comprises of overcoming failures and obstacles with determination which let them achieve success with name and fame.

4. “Failure is the key to success ; each mistake teaches us something”

Morihei Ueshiba gave us a mantra for success and it is that facing failure with strength which is actually the key to achieve our goals as it opens up the path to learn and grow. Moreover, mistakes are a part and parcel of life when we try to learn something and it only helps us in our growth.

5. “Winners are not afraid of losing. But losers are. Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success.”

Failure is a part of the journey of success as said by Robert T. Kiyosaki and it helps winners to become inspirational leaders of tomorrow. Successful people always takes risks, learn new lessons, make mistakes, work on it thoroughly and finally emerge as the winner.