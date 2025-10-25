Winter in Northeast India is anything but ordinary and 2025 is a great time to visit soulful places of this region with your family for a much needed holiday.

This is an unexplored side of India that greets its visitors with the warmth of the locals, festive beats, and exhilarating experiences.

From snow-dusted monasteries in Tawang to the musical valleys of Ziro and the green magic of Cherrapunji, here are five places to visit in Northeast India in winter as this period truly brings out the wonders, flavors, and stories of the region-

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)

Known for its sprawling Tawang Monastery, the largest in India and the second largest in the world, perched majestically amid snow-capped peaks, Tawang is an unmissable destination. The winters here bring medium to heavy snowfall, transforming the landscape into an eye-catching scenic beauty. Here, visitors can explore sites like Madhuri Lake and Tso Lake, while witnessing the local Monpa culture, and attend the Tawang Festival featuring traditional folk dances and crafts. Unique yak rides and mystic snow-capped forest tours are activities worth considering. Vivanta Arunachal Pradesh and Dondrub Homestay offer luxurious and cozy stays. Local cuisine includes Zan (a millet-based dish) and Thukpa (noodle soup) that you can savour at eateries like Monal Restaurant. The nearest railway station is Tinsukia Junction (around 320 km), and the nearest airport is Tawang Airport. The best months to visit are December and January for snow lovers.

Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh)

Ziro Valley is known for its extensive pine hills, terraced rice fields, and the unique Apa Tani tribal culture. With mild and dry weather, the season offers perfect conditions for exploring the valley and attending the Ziro Festival of Music, a famed annual event showcasing indigenous and contemporary music. Tourists can trek through the pine forests, visit the Meghna Cave Temple, and witness traditional weaving. Homestays here offer an immersive cultural experience. The cuisine includes local bamboo shoot preparations and smoked local dishes. The nearest railway station is Naharlagun (approx. 90 km), and the nearest airport is Ziro Airport. One can consider visiting the valley from October to February for the best winter experience.

Shillong (Meghalaya)

Renowned as the “Scotland of the East”, Shillong is known for its rolling hills and colonial charm. The cold weather months enhance its natural beauty with crisp air and blooming flowers. Tourists enjoy the Elephant Falls, Ward’s Lake, and the bustling local markets for handicrafts. Christmas in Shillong is a major cultural attraction, where streets are vividly illuminated, carols are sung, and the festival is heartily celebrated. Food lovers can relish local Khasi dishes such as Jadoh and Dohneiiong at popular eateries like City Hut Family Dhaba and Trattoria. Shillong is well connected by air via Shillong Airport and by rail at Guwahati (100 km). November to February is ideal to experience Shillong in winter.

Cherrapunji (Meghalaya)

Cherrapunji, famous for being one of the wettest places on earth, offers stunning waterfalls and living root bridges. Winter witnesses rainfall and cool, refreshing weather, perfect for nature walks. Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and the famous double-decker root bridges are unmissable tourist attractions. The Mawphlang Sacred Forest provides spiritual insight into local Khasi tribe customs. Accommodations like the Cherrapunji Holiday Resort and local homestays provide comfortable stays. Traditional dishes featuring bamboo shoot and smoked dishes delight visitors. The nearest airport is Shillong, and the nearest railway station is Guwahati.

Pelling (Sikkim)

Pelling is a tranquil mountain town with breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak. Winter uncovers snow-capped landscapes ideal for photography and soulful exploration. The Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins, and Khecheopalri Lake are prime attractions. Visitors can indulge in winter treks and local festivals like Losar (Tibetan New Year). Local Sikkimese delicacies like momo, thukpa, and churpi are provided in local homestays and hotels. The nearest railway station is New Jalpaiguri (approx. 130 km), and the nearest airport is Pakyong Airport. November to February is the best time to visit Pelling for clear mountain views.

These Northeast destinations offer a blend of thrill, nature, heritage, and culture, giving an unforgettable experience to anybody who visits the place. From Tawang’s snowy monasteries to Ziro’s tranquil valleys, Shillong’s festive spirit, Cherrapunji’s mystical forests, and Pelling’s Himalayan vistas, travelers have experiences to embrace in the colder months.