There are some classic Indo-Western looks, both old and new, that make a lady look ethereal and are always timeless fashion statements.

Ladies always like to deck themselves up and Indian women are also fashion conscious who goes out to make unique fashion statements.

With fine sartorial choices and innate creativity in styling up, Indian women often comes up with the perfect result of mix-and-match.

Be it for work or party, Indian ladies always succeeds in achieving perfect looks with clothes, accessories and make-up.

Here are 5 classic Indo-Western looks of ladies that are always timeless fashion statements-

1. White Kurti & Blue Jeans

The colours white and blue both reflect coolness and when combined together can create a subtle yet a striking fashion statement thereby radiating an aura of power. A white kurti when paired with blue jeans can look excellent but accentuating this classic look with silver jewellery can never any lady fail to appear styled to perfection.

2. Flared Short Kurti & Blue Jeans

Due to the presence of the pretty and delicate flares, any design of a flared short kurti can be perfectly matched with blue jeans to create an excellent fusion look. Moreover, the flares give out a distinct vibe of traditionalism to your overall look thereby making it classic or timeless.

3. Sarees & Blazers

A perfect bossy corporate look in the winter season is pairing a saree with a blazer and it can make you look smart as well as elegant. When a pure traditional outfit is styled with a smart western attire, there can be no critics to rate your style and simply make everyone admire your sartorial choices.

4. Kurtis & Denim Jacket

A beautiful kind of casual look is pairing a colourful kurti with a denim jacket which is a combo of boho and funky looks in a traditional sense. One of the most versatile form of jackets that exist in the market is the denim and it can be flaunted over any outfit for acquiring a good look overall.

5. Tops & Palazzo Pants

Being a very versatile outfit, palazzo pants are today styled with a wide variety of tops by ladies. While palazzo pants look ethereal with any type of kurtis, it can make a lady appear badass too with tops mostly because of the flared shape that flow so seamlessly near the ankles.