5 everyday habits that make your sinus worse

Many people suffer from sinus problems, which can cause stuffy noses, headaches, and pressure around the eyes and forehead.

While weather and allergies are often to blame, some daily habits can actually make sinus issues worse without you realizing it. Here are five common habits that may be causing more harm than good.

Not Drinking Enough Water

When you don’t drink enough water, your body becomes dry, including your nose. This makes the mucus in your nose thick and sticky, which blocks your sinuses and causes discomfort. Drinking water regularly helps keep everything flowing smoothly.

Using Nasal Sprays Too Often

Nasal sprays can help with a blocked nose, but using them too much especially for more than three days can make your nose even more blocked later. It’s important to use them only as directed and talk to a doctor if you need them often.

Breathing Dusty or Dirty Air Indoors

Dust, pet hair, and mold in your home can make your sinuses worse. If you don’t clean your home or change air filters often, the air you breathe might be irritating your nose. Try to keep your home clean and use an air purifier if needed.

Taking Long, Hot Showers

While hot showers feel relaxing, they can dry out your nose if they’re too long or too hot. This can lead to more sinus pain. Try using warm water instead and consider using a humidifier to add moisture to the air in your home.

Sleeping with Your Head Flat

Lying flat while you sleep can cause mucus to build up in your sinuses, making you feel stuffy in the morning. Try using an extra pillow to raise your head a bit—it helps with drainage and can reduce pressure.

Changing these small habits can help you feel better and make your sinuses less of a problem in daily life.