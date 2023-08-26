Potato is one of the important vegetables used in every Indian kitchen. Potato being the staple and a versatile vegetable is included in every Indian recipe. Be it preparing mashed potatoes, wedges, aloo chaat or aloo tikka, many delicious and mouth-watering dishes can be prepared with potatoes. Whether potato is baked, fried or boiled the taste of it never disappoints you.

Here are a few amazing delicious cuisines of potatoes:

Dum aloo

One of the mouth-watering dishes is dum aloo. It is prepared by chopping the potatoes and then boiling it. Add onion, ginger paste and garlic paste to the hot oil and then add spices turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cinnamon and cardamom. Add the potatoes to it and cook well. Serve it along with vegetable pulao or paratha.

Aloo chaat

On a monsoon evening, a plate of aloo chaat can fulfill your cravings. Potatoes tossed in tamarind chutney and mint chutney and adding chaat masala to it can be a good option for snacks.

Honey Chilli potatoes

Sliced potatoes coated with red chilli, deep fried with garlic paste and spring onions. Sauteed with capsicum, honey, salt, soya sauce and chilli sauce. Honey chilli potatoes can be a perfect evening snack while watching movie with your friends.

Potato chop

Potato chop can be a great snack to have in monsoon. Mash boiled potatoes, add green chillies, red chilli powder and onions and mix them well. Mash bread and add it to the potato mixture and mix everything well. Deep fry it in hot oil and serve it with coriander chutney

French fries

French fries are one of the popular snacks that is loved by all. Thinly sliced potatoes are deep-fried till they are crispy and then salt and pepper are spread above it.