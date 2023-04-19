Oil is an essential ingredient used for cooking in Indian households be it for frying, grilling or baking. Nowadays, many people are suffering from poor health so it is important to use healthy cooking oil which have lower cholesterol levels.

Unsaturated fats that are liquid in room temperature have a lower risk of developing heart diseases.

Here is a list of cooking oils that help to keep your heart healthy:

Olive oil

Olive oil is ideal oil that can be considered healthy for the heart. It is packed with antioxidants such as Vitamin E, C , and flavonoids and increases the good cholesterol levels. It also improves blood circulation, boost immune system and reduce inflammation.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil is rich in polyunsaturated fat which lowers bad cholesterol levels in the body and prevents heart attacks. It also reduces inflammation in the body.

Canola oil

Canola oil is considered one of the best cooking oil for heart diseases and diabetes. It is rich in Vitamin E, K and has zero cholesterol.

Peanut oil

Peanut oil is rich in unsaturated fats. It is also a good source of antioxidants and Vitamin E that protect the cells from oxidative damage.

Soybean oil

Soybean oil contains polyunsaturated fats such as oleic acid. This helps in lowering bad cholesterol that prevents coronary heart disease.