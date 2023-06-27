Hugs are a way to show your physical affection towards someone and a way to communicate your emotions. It is one of the best physical gestures to show your emotions to your closed one making them feel comfortable. There are different types of hugs that show different meanings depending on the person.

Here is a list of hugs and their meanings:

Side hug

A side hug is when two persons are hugging each other with arms around the waist. This hug is common when two people are friends, colleagues indicating it to be approachable and polite. It is more of like encouraging someone.

Friend hug

A friend hug is more like a two-armed hug where two people’s chests touch each other’s bodies. It is a friendly physical gesture where there is quite a distance between two pelvises which does not indicate a romantic thing. It is best way to hug a friend when you are meeting them after a long time.

Hugging from behind

Hugging from behind indicates a romantic relationship or a parent-child relationship. During, a romantic hug, a partner usually hugs from the backside and wraps the arms around the partner’s chest. When there is a relationship of a parent and a child, the parent can squat down wrap their arms around the child’s chest from behind. It is like creating a bonding between partners when they want to stay physically close to each other also a great hug to give to your child.

Hugging around the waist

Both the partner’s waist are completely aligned and their arms are wrapped around each other’s waist. In this position, they can lean back and look back at each other’s eyes. This indicates being intimate to each other while gazing on each other’s eyes.

One-Sided Hug

In a one-sided hug, one of the partner is usually receiving the hug while the other is giving it. This seems to be supporting your partner when there are transitions taking place in one’s life.