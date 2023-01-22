India, being rich in history and culture is also the birthplace of many religions. The country is significantly known for its old spiritual sites and decades-old mythology which encourage various faiths and foster religious tourism.

Here is a list of religious and religious places in India that you must definitely visit

1. Haridwar and Rishikesh

Haridwar and Rishikesh two of the holiest religious places in India have an old-world charm that illuminates the soul. The twin cities have mythological and religious significance along with a rich history. Millions flock every year to take a dip in the sacred river Ganges and to enjoy the sacred aarti organised every morning and evening in the Har ki Pauri Ghat. Mansa Devi Temple, Maya Devi Temple and Chandi Devi Temple are among the popular religious places to visit in the town.

2. Dharamshala and Mcleodganj

Dharamshala and Mcleodganj is a popular tourist destinations located in the land of mountains, Himachal Pradesh. Mcleodganj named after Sir Donald Friell McLeod is located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and is well known as the seat of the Dalai Lama. The duo of Dharamshala and Mcleodganj is a rage among Indian tourists considering it to be among the popular pilgrimage site for Hindus in India. Tsuglagkhang Complex, Namgyal Monastery, Gyuto Monastery, Tse-Chok Ling Gompa Bhagsunath Temple and Kalachakra Temple are the few religious sites visited by the Hindus.

3. Varanasi

The magical spiritual place in India, Varanasi is a sight to behold. Every nook and corner of the city has a spiritual essence. Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Manmandir Ghat, and Manikarnika Ghat are popular river banks where tourists throng from all over the world. Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Durga Temple are among the most spiritual places to visit in India.

4. Ladakh and Leh

A place known for its spellbound beauty, hilly terrain, soothing ambience, and friendly people has also some religious importance. Many people visit this predominantly Buddhist area, Ladakh which is home to umpteen ancient monasteries. People travel all the way to learn about Buddhism in religious and educational centres. The Phugtal Monastery, The Hemis Monastery, Lamayuru Gompa, Thiksey Gompa, Likir Gompa, and Alchi Gompa are some of the popular Buddhist monasteries in Ladakh.

5. Spiti

Fascinating valleys, surrounded by mountains, glaciers, and windswept landscapes with quiet and remote villages the valley is a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site in India. Spiti means ‘The Middle Land’, and is a Buddhist research and cultural centre.

Key Monastery, Tabo Monastery, Tangyud Monastery, Dhankar Gompa, Gandhola Monastery, and Trilokinath Temple are shrines visited by people for contentment and tranquillity.