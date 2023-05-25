There are some fun activities or things that should be done only in summers for staying healthy as it is the season when the hot weather makes us perspire easily.

Due to perspiration, we often get tired easily and energy also gets drained soon making us feel less productive.

However, it is necessary to follow a healthy lifestyle in summers so that we remain in good spirits and active mindsets during the day to keep up with our hectic schedules.

Ayurveda expert Dr. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya has listed 3 fun activities or things to do in summers for staying healthy-

1. Napping in afternoons



According to the rules of Ayurveda, sleeping during the day is not a good habit but this rule is not necessary to be followed in summers. Napping in the afternoon in cold places (indoors) is advised for summer as the weather is hot and sun soaks most of our energy. When we sleep in the day in afternoons, our energy is restored and moisture in body also rises which is reduced in summer due to dry and hot weather. The best time to nap during summers is 1 hour post meals and never right after having your lunch. The best direction to sleep is in the left lateral position as it facilitates optimum digestion.

2. Sleeping under the moon



Unlike other seasons, Ayurveda suggests spending time outdoors under the moon at night during summers. If we spend some time outdoors at night especially under the moon or make the habit of sleeping by facing the moon during summer, it relieves the exhaustion caused by the sunlight during the day. Moonlight cools the mind and body and helps you have sound sleep. Dr. Savaliya suggests that we should prefer natural moonlight over ACs and coolers to stay cool at night.

3. Drinking naturally cooled water and drinks



Ayurveda suggests drinking water that is naturally cooled by storing in mud/clay/earthen pot during summer. It is also good to have water infused with lotus, rose, vetiver, mint, coriander during summers to beat the heat, prevent sunstrokes and stay cool naturally. Ayurveda also suggests sipping on natural cooling drinks like bilva (bael), fennel, mint, coconut water, sugarcane juice, sattu, gulkand and eat juicy cooling fruits like grapes, watermelon, pomegranate to stay cool.