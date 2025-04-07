

Maintaining good eyesight is not just about eye exams, it is also about what you eat. The right foods can help keep your eyes healthy.



Here are 10 foods that support good eyesight and protect your eyes:

1. Bell Peppers: Red, yellow, and orange bell peppers are rich in vitamin C, which helps keep blood vessels in the eyes healthy and may lower the risk of cataracts. They also contain beta-carotene and other antioxidants that protect your eyes from harmful light.

2. Carrots: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A and helps improve eye health and night vision.



3. Eggs: Egg yolks have lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes from harmful light and help prevent eye problems.



4. Fish: Oily fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are full of omega-3 fats, which keep eye tissues healthy and support good vision.

5. Avocados: Avocados are full of healthy fats and antioxidants that protect the eyes from harmful blue light and lower the risk of eye problems like macular degeneration and cataracts.



6. Beans: Beans like kidney beans, black beans, and lentils are rich in zinc, which helps deliver vitamin A to the eyes for clear vision, especially at night. Zinc also supports retina health and may help prevent age-related vision loss.



7. Certain Fruits: Oranges and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which helps protect eye health. Tomatoes have antioxidants, which turn into vitamin A. Blueberries protect eyes and slow age-related vision problems with antioxidants like anthocyanins.



8. Spinach: Leafy greens like spinach contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes and reduce the risk of eye diseases.



9. Nuts: Almonds and cashews are full of omega-3s and vitamin E, which protect eye cells and keep your eyes healthy.

10. Chia Seeds: Chia seeds have essential nutrients that protect the retina and reduce age-related vision issues.



