Instagram is a popular app where people share photos and videos of their lives. While it’s fun, spending too much time on it can affect how you feel about yourself.

Here are 10 ways Instagram might harm your self-esteem without you even realizing:

Comparing Yourself: Seeing everyone’s best moments online can make you think your own life isn’t good enough. You might feel bad seeing perfect bodies, fun trips, or happy relationships.

Overuse of Filters and Editing: Lots of Instagram pictures are changed by overusing filters and editing to look perfect. This makes you think you need to look a certain way to be liked.

Seeking Validation Through Likes: If you feel good or bad based on likes and comments, it can hurt your confidence. Not getting many likes can make you doubt how you look or if you matter.

The Need to Be ‘Insta-Perfect: Some people feel they have to dress, eat, or act in a way that looks good online. They might focus more on getting the picture than enjoying what’s happening.

Impossible Beauty: Celebrities and influencers often show looks that are hard to achieve naturally. Seeing all these all the time can make you feel like you’re not pretty enough.

Feeling Left Out (FOMO): Watching others have fun can make you feel like you’re missing out on something. This can make you feel lonely or unhappy with your own life.

Mean Comments: Not everyone online is nice. Negative comments, especially about how you look, can really hurt your feelings and confidence.

Pressure to Look Perfect 24/7: Trying to look flawless in every picture is tiring. It can make you judge yourself harshly and hide who you really are.

Bad Influencers: Some people online promote unhealthy habits or fake lifestyles. Following them can make you feel bad about yourself and even do harmful things.

Shallow Interactions: Even though Instagram is for connecting, many chats online aren’t deep. This can make you feel alone, even with lots of followers.

How to Protect Your Self-Esteem on Instagram

You don’t need to stop using Instagram, but doing a few things can really help. Don’t spend too much time on it and take breaks.

Only follow accounts that make you feel happy about yourself. Don’t compare your life to what you see online because most of it is just the best parts.

Be yourself, both online and in real life. And if social media ever makes you feel bad, talk to someone. How many likes or followers you have doesn’t decide how valuable you are.