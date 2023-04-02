World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2 globally to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder and the problems faced by people with autism in their everyday life.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterized by restricted language communication skills and repetitive behaviours.

People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have limited verbal communication with people.

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2023 is “Transforming the narrative: Contributions at home, at work, in the arts, and in policymaking.”

This aims to help autistic people to have self-esteem and contribute in different ways to society.

It urges people to give acceptance, and support and include autistic people in different functions of the working of society.

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: History & Significance

The United Nations has been working to facilitate the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities ever since its inception.

In 2008, the UN announced April 2 to be observed as the World Autism Awareness Day.

The resolution of the UN was passed on November 1, 2007, and it was accepted on December 18, 2007.

Since then every year, World Autism Awareness Day has been observed on April 2.

The day is also one of the only seven official health-specific UN Days.

The levels of awareness vary dramatically from country to country and it is important to recognise that autistic people are vulnerable to major problems such as pandemics, effects of climate change, cyberbullying, and natural disasters.