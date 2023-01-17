Peanuts are classified as legumes along with foods like green peas, soybeans, and lentils and hot roasted version of this much loved snack has become a demand to munch in the chilly winter.

Many people believe the peanut is not as nutritionally valuable as nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashew

However, eating peanuts can offer you amazing health benefits as well as it is loaded with multiple nutrients.

Here are the reasons why you should add peanuts to your diet:

A good source of protein

Protein is essential for the human body. During the winter season eating peanuts in restricted quantity will provide you protein. It is a good plant-based source of protein. Peanuts butter is also a well-known source of protein.

May help in weight loss

Peanut contain a large amount of fat but it can also help in weight loss. It should be consumed in moderation to help you lose weight. If you consume peanuts in moderation it will keep you fill up your stomach for longer time and make you consume fewer calories. It is also loaded with protein and fibre which also help in weight loss.

Promote heart health

Consumption of peanut can help you improve heart health. Peanuts can help you control various factors which can lead to the risk of heart diseases. It can help you control bad cholesterol which increases the risk of heart diseases.

Can help you control blood sugar levels

Peanut is a low glycemic food which makes it good for diabetics. Glycemic index describes the impact of food on blood sugar levels. A diabetic can add peanuts to their diabetic diet in limited quantity. Simple modifications in diet can help you control blood sugar levels effectively.

Loaded with many minerals and vitamins

Peanuts are rich in many essential nutrients. Peanuts contain protein, omega-3, omega-6, fiber, biotin, copper, folate, vitamin E, thiamine, phosphorus and magnesium. It can provide you multiple nutrients at once.

As peanuts are also loaded with fat so one must be very careful about the quantity as excess consumption can lead to weight gain and other health issues.