A vaginal yeast infection is a fungal infection that causes discomfort, discharge and extreme itchiness in the vagina..

Candida albicans is the most common type of fungus that results in yeast infections. Vaginal yeast infection cannot be transmitted sexually, but there is a high risk of getting infected at the time of first sexual intercourse if one does not use precautions.

Fungus Candida is a microorganism that lives in the vaginal area and lactobacillus bacteria control its growth. Any imbalance in the system, the bacteria may not work effectively and leads to an overgrowth of yeast which results in vaginal yeast infections. Some of the factors may trigger yeast infections include antibiotics which lessen the growth of good bacteria, pregnancy, uncontrolled diabetes, compromised immune system, hormonal imbalance stress, and poor sleep.

Symptoms

Itching and irritation

Burning sensation while urinating or during sexual intercourse

Pain, redness and swelling in the vagina

Rashes and soreness in the vagina

Watery vaginal discharge

Thick, white, odour -free discharge

Treatment for yeast infections typically involves antifungal medication. This can be taken in the form of a vaginal cream, suppository, or tablet. Over-the-counter antifungal medications are available, but it is best to see a doctor to get a diagnosis and prescription for the most effective treatment.

Prevention

To reduce the risk of fungal infections and avert recurrently infections follow these simple preventive measures which include:

Wear comfortable fitting innerwear with a cotton crotch and which does not fit tightly.

Avoid douching which clears off the normal bacteria in the vagina that shields you from infection

Avoid scented feminine products, pads and tampons

Avoid talking self-medication or unwanted antibiotics for cold, cough or fever

Refrain from being in swimsuits and wet clothes for a longer duration.