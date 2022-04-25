AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday urged the citizens of the state to be alert as Covid 19 cases are once again showing an uptick rise in Delhi.

Addressing an ambulance flagging off event at Lalbahadur Byamagar under his constituency Banamalipur in Agartala he hoped that people would once again adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviours as recommended by the experts and doctors to keep the infection at bay.

“There is no need to worry. Most of the eligible population is already vaccinated. Even the state has performed extraordinarily well in the below 18 years age group as well. Around 50 per cent of that category has been already covered with jabs. Besides, we have all the required infrastructures in place. Nevertheless, since the Covid threat still exists. We have to stay alert”, he said.

“It’s time again to maintain physical distance and put on the mask and remain in a hygienic environment”, he said.

“In the past also we have faced the virus courageously when we have little idea about the safety gears. Now we have sufficient stock of safety gears and medical essentials, there is no need to worry but the people should stay alert,” Deb said.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to discuss Covid’s preparedness with the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

In the programme, he flagged off an ambulance purchased from the MLA local area development fund for the club.

Deb also advised every individual to regularly follow the Tweets and Facebook posts of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister for staying updated.