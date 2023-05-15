The Lion Diet involves a meat-based diet that eliminates most of the food from our daily diet to identify potential food sensitivities. One of the well-known lifestyle blogger and podcast host, Mikhaila Peterson has originally created the lion diet. According to her website, people who have followed the Lion Diet have noticed an improvement in energy levels, mental health and symptoms digestive and autoimmune conditions.

It’s similar to the Carnivore diet, which includes animal products like meat, fish and poultry. It is permissible to consume only salt, water and meat like beef, lamb and deer. Limiting your diet to these specific foods may help to sustain your body while removing other foods from your diet may cause health issues.

Foods to eat

The Lion Diet allows only a few specific foods, primarily meat from ruminant animals and other plant-based food are required to be avoided.

Here is a list of foods that are allowed:

meat from ruminant animals, including beef, lamb, and deer

salt

water

Foods to avoid

Here is a list of foods that are required to be avoided:

Fruits: apples, peaches, plums, berries, melons, pears, bananas

Vegetables: potatoes, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, peppers, carrots, mushrooms

Grains: bread, pasta, quinoa, oats, buckwheat, rice

Legumes: beans, lentils, chickpeas

Nuts: almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pistachios, cashews

Seeds: chia seeds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Dairy products: milk, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, butter

Meat from nonruminant animals: bacon, ham, pork chops, rabbit meat

Poultry: chicken, turkey, duck, goose

Seafood: salmon, trout, anchovies, mackerel, shrimp, oysters, lobster

Fats: olive oil, ghee, coconut oil, avocado oil, margarine

Beverages: coffee, tea, soda, juice, beer, wine

The Lion Diet is likely to cause weight loss if you follow it for a long period of time.Lion diet eliminates most food groups, including many items that are often high in calories, such as snacks, and processed foods.

It is to be noted that decreasing your calorie intake too much can slow your metabolism and change levels of specific hormones that control your hunger and appetite, which could increase the risk of weight regain.