Applying sunscreen to our skin is important as it protects our skin from sunburn and minimizes suntan by absorbing or reflecting UV rays. Choosing the right sunscreen along with a broad spectrum is essential, especially during the summer.

Sunscreen should be a part of your skincare routine whenever you get exposed to the sun. Here are a few benefits of applying sunscreens:

Skin cancer

Ultraviolet rays from the sun can cause the skin cells to malfunction and lead to skin cancer. Using sunscreen reduces exposure to ultraviolet rays which prevents skin cancer.

Photoaging

UV rays cause the skin texture to change to thick, leathery look that is discoloured. UV rays also cause the breakdown of collagen and elastin leading to lines, wrinkles, pigmentation and sagging skin. People who use sunscreen have 24% less chances of developing early signs of ageing.

Uneven skin tone

Sunscreen helps to prevent tanning and excessive melanin production hence, keeps the skin tone even.

Here are some factors to be kept in mind while buying the right sunscreen:

Broad-spectrum sunscreen

A broad-spectrum sunscreen on a daily bases protects the skin cells. Broad spectrum covers both UVA and UVB lights

Physical sunscreens

Physical sunscreens are made of zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that form a shield on the skin surface. Also, physical sunscreens are more resistant to water.

Water-resistant

Sunscreens are water resistant and not waterproof. They are effective for about 40-80 minutes in water depending on the label and so you need to reapply it.