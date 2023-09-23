STD or a sexually transmitted infection (STI) can be transmitted through oral, anal or vaginal intercourse and genital touching. Regardless of the marital status or sexual orientation, people are vulnerable to STIs and STI symptoms. Thinking or hoping that your partner doesn’t have STI is not going to protect you, you should and need to make it sure.

Contraceptives like condoms are highly effective reducing transmission of certain STDs, but you cannot rely on this and STI symptoms aren’t always obvious which can be treated at exact moments. If you see STI symptoms or have been exposed to an STI, consult a doctor as soon as possible. Also, inform your partner or partners so that they can be evaluated and treated at the right time. Not all STIs are easy to treat and cure; some require more-complicated treatment to manage them but not curable.

Asymptomatic STIs

Many STIs have no signs or symptoms. Even with no symptoms, however the infection can be transmitted to your sex partners. So it’s important to use protection like condoms during sex. Regular visit to your doctor for STI screening can identify and treat an infection before you pass it on.

HIV

HIV is an infection with the human immunodeficiency virus. HIV interferes with your body’s ability to fight off viruses, bacteria and fungi that cause illness, and it can lead to AIDS, a chronic, life-threatening disease.

When first infected with HIV, you may have no symptoms. Some people develop a flu-like illness, usually two to six weeks after being infected. Still, the only way you know if you have HIV is to be tested.

Early signs and symptoms

Early HIV signs and symptoms usually disappear within a week to a month and are often mistaken for those of another viral infection. During this period, you’re highly infectious. More-persistent or -severe symptoms of HIV infection may not appear for 10 years or more after the initial infection. Early-stage HIV symptoms may include Fever, Headache, Sore throat, Swollen lymph glands, Rash and Fatigue.

As the virus continues to multiply and destroy immune cells, you may develop mild infections or chronic signs and symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes — often one of the first signs of HIV infection, Diarrhea, Weight loss, Fever, Cough and shortness of breath.

Late-stage HIV infection

Signs and symptoms of late-stage HIV infection include persistent and unexplained fatigue, Soaking night sweats, Shaking chills or fever higher than 100.4 F (38 C) for several weeks swelling of lymph nodes for more than three months, Chronic diarrhea, Persistent headaches and Unusual opportunistic infections.

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection of your genital tract. The bacteria can also grow in your mouth, throat, eyes and anus. The first gonorrhea symptoms generally appear within 10 days after exposure. However, some people may be infected for months before signs or symptoms occur.

Signs and symptoms of gonorrhea may include thick, cloudy or bloody discharge from the penis or vagina, Pain or burning sensation when urinating, Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods, Painful, swollen testicles, Painful bowel movements and Anal itching.

HPV infection and genital warts

HPV infection is one of the most common types of STIs. Some forms of HPV put women at high risk of cervical cancer. Other forms cause genital warts. HPV usually has no signs or symptoms. The signs and symptoms of genital warts include small, flesh-colored or gray swellings in your genital area, Several warts close together that take on a cauliflower shape, Itching or discomfort in your genital area, Bleeding with intercourse

Often, however, genital warts cause no symptoms. Genital warts may be as small as 1 millimeter in diameter or may multiply into large clusters. Warts can also develop in the mouth or throat of a person who has had oral sex with an infected person.

Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is a common STI caused by a microscopic, one-celled parasite called Trichomonas vaginalis. This organism spreads during sexual intercourse with someone who already has the infection.

The organism usually infects the urinary tract in men, but often causes no symptoms. Trichomoniasis typically infects the vagina in women. When trichomoniasis causes symptoms, they may appear within five to 28 days of exposure and range from mild irritation to severe inflammation.

Signs and symptoms may include Clear, white, greenish or yellowish vaginal discharge, Discharge from the penis, Strong vaginal odor, Vaginal itching or irritation, Itching or irritation inside the penis, Pain during sexual intercourse and Painful urination.

Genital herpes

Genital herpes is a highly contagious STI caused by a type of the herpes simplex virus (HSV) that enters your body through small breaks in your skin or mucous membranes. Most people with HSV never know they have it, because they have no signs or symptoms or the signs and symptoms are so mild they go unnoticed.

When signs and symptoms are noticeable, the first episode is generally the worst. Some people never have a second episode. Others, however, can have recurrent episodes for decades.

When present, genital herpes signs and symptoms may include Small red bumps, blisters (vesicles) or open sores (ulcers) in the genital and anal areas and areas nearby, Pain or itching around the genital area, buttocks and inner thighs.

Ulcers can make urination painful. You may also have pain and tenderness in your genital area until the infection clears. During an initial episode, you may have flu-like signs and symptoms, such as a headache, muscle aches and fever, as well as swollen lymph nodes in your groin.

In some cases, the infection can be active and contagious even when sores aren’t present.

Hepatitis

Hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C are all contagious viral infections that affect your liver. Hepatitis B and C are the most serious of the three, but each can cause your liver to become inflamed.

Some people never develop signs or symptoms. But for those who do, signs and symptoms may occur several weeks after exposure and may include Fatigue, Nausea and vomiting, Abdominal pain or discomfort, especially in the area of your liver on your right side beneath your lower ribs; Loss of appetite, Fever, Dark urine, Muscle or joint pain, Itching and Yellowing of your skin and the whites of your eyes.

Chlamydia

Chlamydia is a bacterial infection of your genital tract. Chlamydia may be difficult to detect because early-stage infections often cause almost no signs and symptoms. When they do occur, symptoms usually start one to three weeks after you’ve been exposed to chlamydia and may be mild and pass quickly.

Signs and symptoms of Chlamydia includes Painful urination, Lower abdominal pain, Vaginal discharge in women, Discharge from the penis in men, Pain during sexual intercourse in women, Bleeding between periods in women and Testicular pain in men.

Syphilis

Syphilis is a bacterial infection. The disease affects your genitals, skin and mucous membranes, but it can also involve many other parts of your body, including your brain and your heart.

The signs and symptoms of syphilis may occur in three stages — primary, secondary, and tertiary. Some people also experience latent syphilis, in which blood tests are positive for the bacteria but no symptoms are present.

At first, only a small, painless sore (chancre) may be present at the site of infection, usually the genitals, rectum, tongue or lips. As the disease worsens, symptoms may include Rash marked by red or reddish-brown, penny-sized sores over any area of your body, including your palms and soles, Fever, Enlarged lymph nodes, Fatigue and a vague feeling of discomfort and Soreness and aching.

Without treatment, syphilis bacteria may spread, leading to serious internal organ damage and death years after the original infection.

Some of the signs and symptoms of late-stage syphilis include Lack of coordination, Numbness, Paralysis, Blindness and Dementia.

There’s also a condition known as congenital syphilis, which occurs when a pregnant woman with syphilis passes the disease to her unborn infant. Congenital syphilis can be disabling, even life-threatening, so it’s important for pregnant women with syphilis to be treated.

Neurosyphilis

At any stage, syphilis can affect the nervous system. The symptoms are headache, Behavior changes, Movement problems.

STIs can increase your risk of acquiring another STI such as HIV if you leave it untreated. This happens because an STI can stimulate an immune response in the genital area or cause sores, either of which might raise the risk of HIV transmission. Some untreated STIs can also lead to infertility, organ damage, certain types of cancer which led to death.

If you suspect that you have these or other STIs or that you may have been exposed to one, see your doctor for testing. Timely diagnosis and treatment is important to avoid or delay more-severe, potentially life-threatening health problems and to avoid infecting others.