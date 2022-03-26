Guwahati: Prices of around 800 essential medicines comprising antibiotics, anti-infective and painkillers are set to rise from April, as the government has allowed an increase of over 10 per cent for the scheduled drugs.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country’s drug pricing authority on Friday announced a 10.7 per cent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the calendar year 2021 over the same period in 2020.

This implies that the prices of around 800 drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines will increase by 10.7 per cent beginning April 1.

“Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607% during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020,” the NPPA notice said.

The prices of medicines used to cure infections, fever, skin diseases, heart diseases, anaemia, and high blood pressure will increase.

This comprises drugs like Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride, Metronidazole, Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, and Phenytoin Sodium.

“This is brought to the notice of all concerned for further action as per the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013,” the notice added.