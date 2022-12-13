Guwahati: Zika Virus has been a major concern across the country and it is slowly making its presence felt across the country.

The virus, a mosquito-borne virus is known to be transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Once the virus finds a host, it leads to the illness known as Zika.

The virus may cause serious concerns if precautionary steps are not taken.

Also Read: Kanpur records 6 new Zika virus cases, tally in UP rises to 10

Here are some tips to prevent the Zika virus from further spreading:

Ensure to keep surroundings free of mosquitoes. Make sure that you do not let stagnant water around which is a prime source for mosquitoes to lay eggs. Keep yourself protected from mosquitoes and wear full-sleeved clothes as well as light wear to keep mosquitoes away. If you happen to be in a place where there are reports of Zika transmission, ensure that you practice safe sex or sexual abstinence for a few months. If possible, avoid travelling to places which have ongoing Zika transmission or cases. Even if you have no options, get possible medical assistance if you have been in any such place just to be sure.