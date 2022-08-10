August 10 is being observed and celebrated as national Lazy day.

National Lazy Day encourages people do nothing and be idle.

It stresses on the importance of taking a day off to relax.

People these days go through life at a hectic pace.

This leads to numerous health issues.

Stressful life also affects people’s ability to function normally.

Thus, celebrating National Lazy Day can help people retire from hectic life for at least a day.

National Lazy Day is being celebrated mostly in the United States.

Origins of National Lazy Day are unclear.

Being lazy can be productive and beneficial to the environment?

Being lazy can help people save money on things like electricity and food.

Lazy people pay their bills online or with credit cards, saving vulnerable resources.

By being lazy one can also save earth from carbon emissions and also conserve resources.