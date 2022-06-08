Aizawl: Mizoram reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 15 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,28,449, a health official said.

The state reported 30 cases on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 700 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 5.54 per cent from 7.94 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 109 active cases, while 2,27,640 have recovered from the infection, including 23 people on Tuesday, he said.

The northeastern state tested more than 19.32 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 271 samples on Tuesday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.61 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday with 7 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 46,815 people got the precautionary dose.