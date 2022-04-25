Aizawl: Mizoram reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, 30 more than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 2,26,886, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 695 as an 88-year-old woman from Mamit district succumbed to the infection on Monday, the official said.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 22, he said.

The state now has 700 COVID-19 active cases, he said.

The single-day positivity rate has sharply increased to 35.79 per cent from 16.14 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 299 sample tests, the official said.

As many as 2,25,491 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 68 people on Sunday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.38 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.16 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.44 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and out of this 6.78 lakh people have received the second dose and 33,492 people received the precautionary dose, according to the health department.