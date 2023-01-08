Many people know about menstruation, but very few know about the term Menopause and it’s complications.

Menopause brings significant changes in a women’s body just as the menstruation. Menopause is the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles.

It’s diagnosed after you’ve gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Menopause is a natural biological process.

Most women first begin developing menopause symptoms about four years before their last period.

Symptoms often continue until about four years after a woman’s last period. A small number of women experience menopause symptoms for up to a decade before menopause actually occurs, and 1 in 10 women experience menopausal symptoms for 12 years following their last period.

The physical symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, and emotional symptoms of menopause may disrupt your sleep, lower your energy or affect emotional health.

There are many effective treatments available, from lifestyle adjustments to hormone therapy.

Symptoms of Menopause

In the months or years leading up to menopause (perimenopause), you might experience these signs and symptoms:

Irregular periods

Vaginal dryness

Hot flashes

Chills

Night sweats

Sleep problems

Mood changes

Weight gain and slowed metabolism

Thinning hair and dry skin

Loss of breast fullness

Some people might also experience:

Racing heart.

Headaches.

Joint and muscle aches and pains.

Difficulty concentrating or memory lapses

urinary tract infections (UTIs)

reduced muscle mass

painful or stiff joints

reduced bone mass

increased hair growth on other areas of the body, such as the face, neck, chest, and upper back

Signs and symptoms, including changes in menstruation can vary among women. Most likely, you’ll experience some irregularity in your periods before they end.

Causes of Menopause

Menopause may also result from:

Naturally declining reproductive hormones- As you approach your late 30s, your ovaries start making less estrogen and progesterone and your fertility declines.

In your 40s, your menstrual periods may become longer or shorter, heavier or lighter, and more or less frequent, until eventually on average, by age 51 your ovaries stop releasing eggs, and you have no more periods.

Surgery that removes the ovaries (oophorectomy)- Your ovaries produce hormones, including estrogen and progesterone that regulate the menstrual cycle. Surgery to remove your ovaries causes immediate menopause. Your periods stop, and you’re likely to have hot flashes and experience other menopausal signs and symptoms. Signs and symptoms can be severe, as hormonal changes occur abruptly rather than gradually over several years.

Surgery that removes your uterus but not your ovaries usually doesn’t cause immediate menopause.

Although you no longer have periods, your ovaries still release eggs and produce estrogen and progesterone.

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy – These cancer therapies can induce menopause, causing symptoms such as hot flashes during or shortly after the course of treatment. The halt to menstruation (and fertility) is not always permanent following chemotherapy, so birth control measures may still be desired. Radiation therapy only affects ovarian function if radiation is directed at the ovaries. Radiation therapy to other parts of the body, such as breast tissue or the head and neck, won’t affect menopause.

– These cancer therapies can induce menopause, causing symptoms such as hot flashes during or shortly after the course of treatment. The halt to menstruation (and fertility) is not always permanent following chemotherapy, so birth control measures may still be desired. Radiation therapy only affects ovarian function if radiation is directed at the ovaries. Radiation therapy to other parts of the body, such as breast tissue or the head and neck, won’t affect menopause. Primary ovarian insufficiency– Premature menopause may result from the failure of your ovaries to produce normal levels of reproductive hormones (primary ovarian insufficiency), which can stem from genetic factors or autoimmune disease. But often no cause of premature menopause can be found. For these women, hormone therapy is typically recommended at least until the natural age of menopause in order to protect the brain, heart and bones.

Complications of Menopause

After menopause, your risk of certain medical conditions increases.

Heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disease

When your estrogen levels decline, your risk of cardiovascular disease increases. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women as well as in men. So it’s important to get regular exercise, eat a healthy diet and maintain a normal weight. Ask your doctor for advice on how to protect your heart, such as how to reduce your cholesterol or blood pressure if it’s too high.

Osteoporosis

This condition causes bones to become brittle and weak, leading to an increased risk of fractures. During the first few years after menopause, you may lose bone density at a rapid rate, increasing your risk of osteoporosis. Postmenopausal women with osteoporosis are especially susceptible to fractures of their spine, hips and wrists.

Urinary incontinence

As the tissues of your vagina and urethra lose elasticity, you may experience frequent, sudden, strong urges to urinate, followed by an involuntary loss of urine or the loss of urine with coughing, laughing or lifting. You may have urinary tract infections more often.

Sexual function

Vaginal dryness from decreased moisture production and loss of elasticity can cause discomfort and slight bleeding during sexual intercourse. Also, decreased sensation may reduce your desire for sexual activity (libido).

Water-based vaginal moisturizers and lubricants may help. If a vaginal lubricant isn’t enough, many women benefit from the use of local vaginal estrogen treatment, available as a vaginal cream, tablet or ring.

Weight gain

Many women gain weight during the menopausal transition and after menopause because metabolism slows. You may need to eat less and exercise more, just to maintain your current weight.

Treatment of Menopause

You may need treatment if your symptoms are severe or affecting your quality of life. Hormone therapy may be an effective treatment in women under the age of 60, or within 10 years of menopause onset, for the reduction or management of:

hot flashes

night sweats

flushing

vaginal atrophy

osteoporosis

There are several ways to reduce minor-to-moderate menopause symptoms naturally, using home remedies, lifestyle changes, and alternative treatments.

Here are some at-home tips for managing menopause symptoms:

· Keeping cool and staying comfortable

Dress in loose, layered clothing, especially during the night time and during warm or unpredictable weather. This can help you manage hot flashes.

Keeping your bedroom cool and avoiding heavy blankets at night can also help reduce your chances of night sweats.

Exercising and managing your weight

Reduce your daily calorie intake by 400 to 600 calories to help manage your weight. It’s also important to exercise moderately for 20 to 30 minutes a day. This can help:

increase energy

promote a better night’s sleep

improve mood

promote your general well-being

· Communicating your needs

Talk to a therapist or psychologist about any feelings of depression, anxiety, sadness, isolation, insomnia, and identity changes. You can also try talking to your family members, loved ones, or friends about feelings of anxiety, mood changes, or depression so that they know your needs.

· Supplementing your diet

Take calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium supplements to help reduce your risk for osteoporosis and improve energy levels and sleep. Talk to your doctor about supplements that can help you for your individual health needs.

· Practicing relaxation techniques

Practice relaxation and breathing techniques, such as:

yoga

box breathing

meditation

· Taking care of your skin

Apply moisturizers daily to reduce skin dryness. You should also avoid excessive bathing or swimming, which can dry out or irritate your skin.

· Quitting smoking and limited alcohol consumption

Quit smoking as it may make your symptoms worse. You should also limit your alcohol intake to reduce worsening symptoms. Heavy drinking during menopause may increase your risk of health concerns.