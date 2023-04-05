IMPHAL: For the first time in the northeastern states of India, patients suffering from a lack of proper brain activities have started their treatments at the newly installed ‘Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) Machine in a government hospital from Wednesday at Imphal.’

The rTMS provides a treatment technique that uses a magnetic field to influence brain activity and also aids in the treatment of patients suffering from depression, stroke, OCD, insomnia, and other mental conditions.

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS) Imphal has become the first Government institution in the NE to install an rTMS machine, the director of the institute, Prof H Priyoshakhi Devi said after dedicating the machine to the people in a function at its institute complex on Tuesday.

She said that the new machine will help in the more effective treatment of patients as well as in research purposes for the students.

She also called the Department of Psychiatry for rendering quality and satisfactory service despite having fewer faculty members.

She further pledged to consult with the authorities concerned and do the needful for upgrading the Psychiatry ward.

Head of the Psychiatry Department RIMS Prof S Gojendra Singh said that though the estimated treatment fee/cost involving the rTMS machine per session in private institutions to Rs 5000-6000, the RIMS will decide to keep the rate for the same service at the minimum or provide for free to the public.

The electromagnet painlessly delivers a magnetic pulse that stimulates nerve cells in the region of your brain involved in mood control and depression.

It’s thought to activate regions of the brain that have decreased activity in depression, he added.