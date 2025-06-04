More and more parents are choosing organic baby food, hoping it’s a healthier and safer choice for their little ones.

These products are often sold as being free from harmful chemicals like pesticides, artificial additives, and GMOs (genetically modified organisms). But many parents wonder does organic really mean better?

Health experts say that organic baby food can help reduce a baby’s exposure to pesticides, which is a good thing. However, it may not be much more nutritious than regular baby food.

Dr Meera Sharma, a child nutrition expert in Delhi, explains, “Organic food usually has fewer chemicals, which gives parents peace of mind. But when it comes to vitamins and minerals, the difference is very small.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics also says that while avoiding pesticides is helpful, eating a balanced diet is much more important. Babies should eat a mix of fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins, whether they are organic or not.

Some parents think organic food is always safer, but that’s not always true. How food is stored, packed, and cooked matters just as much. Dr Sharma says, “Even organic baby food can be unsafe if it’s not handled properly.”

Another thing to think about is the cost. Organic baby food is often more expensive, which may not fit every family’s budget. Experts agree that parents should not feel bad if they can’t always buy organic. “It’s more important to feed your baby a variety of fresh and healthy foods, whether organic or not,” says Dr Sharma.

In the end, choosing organic baby food is a personal choice. If parents can afford it and feel better using it, that’s fine. But regular baby food, when chosen carefully and prepared safely, can also be a very good option for growing babies.