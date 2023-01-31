Indoor plants always add some patch of green and purifies the air freshening up the room for you.

Keeping plant indoor creates a tranquil space and positive ambience brightening up the room but there is a common myth that sleeping in a room with plants can be dangerous for human being as it releases carbon dioxide after sunset which may cause suffocation.

There is a belief as everyone of us have studied in our school textbook that plants and trees absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) and give out oxygen (O2) in sunlight, and intakes oxygen and releases carbon dioxide at night. This fact has led people to think that we should keep plants out of our bedroom and should not sleep below a tree at night as it may be dangerous.

Breaking the myth, a celebrity nutritionist, Dr Siddharth Bhargava said that the amount of CO2 produced by plants or even a tree at night is less than what a person next to you would produce by just breathing. So, you can go for camping in a forest or keep plants in your bedroom it won’t be hazardous to health.

Keeping plant in your bedroom or balcony calms your stress and encourage good sleep. It is even found that keeping few plants in a room reduces the dust by around 20% and also boost the humidity of the room.

Moreover, these plants release minimum amount of carbon dioxide which does not affect health in a major way. So, if you are thinking of keeping home plants and is a plant lover then some of the best options are lavender, snack plant, rosemary, spider plant, aloe vera plant and rubber plant.