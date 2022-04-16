New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over the increase in Covid cases, India on Saturday reported 975 fresh cases, Union Health Ministry said.

According to the health ministry, a total of 796 people were recovered and four parsons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The active Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 11,366 on Friday, as per the updated data.

Delhi chief minister the Arvind Kejriwal has asked all hospitals to be on alert following in view of the increase in Covid cases in the national capital.

This development comes following Delhi recording 366 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of nearly 4% – 3.95%.

The national capital has been witnessing an uptick in Covid cases over the last few days.