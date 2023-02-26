Eye is considered one of the most important organ of the human body.

Maintaining eye health and the right diet helps to prevent many eye diseases.

Today, people spent most of their time glued to screens including smartphones and laptops, which affect their eyesight.

As per estimates, about 25% of India’s population (28 crores), now has weakened eyesight mainly because of too much screen time.

It is to be noted that the increased screen time makes the eye more susceptible to oxidative stress.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are the essential dietary carotenoids found in the human retina and they protect the macula from damage by the emission of blue light, improve visual acuity and scavenge harmful reactive oxygen and hence, play an important role in maintaining eye health.

Further, the body cannot produce lutein on its own and is obtained either through food or supplementation.

This works as your personal pair of internal sunglasses and offers protection against the blue light emanating from screens.

Moreover, the blue light defense supports healthy eye function through its scientifically formulated antioxidant formula.

The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in it promote eye retina and macula health and protect the eyes against excessive exposure to devices and the sun.

Blue light defence comes handy as we hardly get enough lutein and zeaxanthin from our diet to be deposited into the eye, specifically into the macular, where they support and maintain eye health because of their ability to filter blue light.

They also help to reduce the damage caused by free radicals, which are harmful molecules produced during normal bodily metabolic functions or exposure to pollutants and cigarette smoke.