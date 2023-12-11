A balanced oral health is vital for proper chewing and digestion, which ensures the body absorbs essential nutrients from food. Poor oral health has been linked to various systemic health problems like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Maintaining good oral hygiene prevents painful and expensive dental problems like tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss.

We have listed certain oral habits that should be avoided in case of having a better and healthy gum and teeth:

Brushing too harshly: While the desire to scrub teeth vigorously might seem like the best way to fight bacteria, it can actually do more harm than good. Harsh brushing can wear down the protective enamel and irritate gums, exposing the sensitive dentin beneath. Instead, opt for a soft-bristled brush and focus on brushing consistently for two minutes to achieve a thorough clean without damaging your teeth and gums.

Biting the fingernails: Some nervous habits are hard to kick, but given that biting on the fingernails can incredibly damage to the teeth. As a part of oral hygiene basics, biting the fingernails introduces a host of bacteria and foreign germs into the mouth, but chewing on non-edible items can lead to cracking, chipping, or fracturing of the teeth.

Tobacco consumption: Using tobacco is deemed hazardous to one’s overall health, but it also has a direct impact on good oral health. Tobacco can cause staining on the teeth and mar the appearance. Further concerns come from the potential inflammation of the salivary glands and reduced saliva production. Smoking can also lead to oral concern, loss of bone density in the jaw, gum disease, and bad breath.

Constantly eating : Though the teeth are designed to take the abuse from chewing and chomping, continually snacking throughout the day can do damage to the teeth. Drinking sugary, carbonated soft drinks or sweetened coffee can leave the teeth coated in sugar for the day. However, constantly eating carbohydrate-filled foods or munching on chips acts as fuel for any oral bacteria living in the mouth. This can create a strong, damaging layer of plaque and tartar that leads to premature tooth decay.

Grinding or clenching: Many people develop the habit of bruxism, which is grinding the teeth or clenching the jaw for extended periods of time. It can occur throughout the night or while an individual is awake, and it has been seen in individuals dealing with stress. These bad habits wear down the enamel on the teeth and increase the vulnerability of tooth decay. The habit can create problems with jaw pain, chipped teeth, and headaches.