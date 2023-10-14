Every time we have sex, we explore ourselves and our sexual behaviours. There are many sexual habits and fetishes people have but when it comes to sex, nobody’s perfect. Which is why may be some couples are sex soul-mates and others totally suck. Here are 5 annoying things we all might have done in the bedroom and are guilty of being annoying.
- Screaming like you’re in a adult movie
Not all the people like it. If you think so maybe you are wrong.Screaming like being in labour can be a major turn-off for some people..
- Faking an Orgasm really badly
We know we have all done it many times in life. To make a improvement one has to tell the other about the way that hits the spot. Letting them know might even get you to enjoy the real thing.
- Crying
Sex can be a hormonal overload. But bursting out crying while being intimated is petrifying. If it does happen, say, “I’m crying because I’m happy,” and hug them tight and make it little less scacry.
- Always turning out the lights
People might have body issues, but insisting on total darkness could be replaced by sharing it. That can bring more spice followed by understanding. Dimming the lights, lightning a candle, throwing a T-shirt over a lamp can be more helpful.
- Always waiting for us to make the first move
Predictability is the enemy of great sex. Rather than lying there, surprising can be a better option. walking naked, playing with yourself and ripping off each other’s cloths are the best moves to start with.