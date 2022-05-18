112-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez is the world’s oldest man, as announced by Guinness World Records.

Juan Vicente Pérez, from Venezuela, will turn 113 very soon.

The secret of a long life according to Juan hard work, timely sleeping and daily consumption of alcohol.

“Work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente (a distilled liquor resembling brandy) every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart,” said Juan Vicente Pérez, world’s oldest man.

Aguardiente is a distilled liquor resembling brandy, especially as made in South America from sugar cane.

According to his daughter, Juan has good health and does not suffer from any disease that requires medical treatment.

Juan was given the title of world’s oldest surviving man at 112 years and 341 days.

Juan was born in El Cobre in Venezuela on May 27, 1909.

He has 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Juan became a sheriff in Caricuena in 1948 and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes for ten years.