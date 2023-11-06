If you discover a novel protuberance, excrescence, or anomalous mass upon your corporal form, your first doubt will include cysts and tumors. However, it is imperative to note that, in many instances, it could be a benign cyst or tumor. Below, we have highlighted the distinctions between cysts and tumors, their development, and their treatment.

Now the question that raised is what exactly a cyst or a tumor is?

A cyst is a sac of tissue filled with another substance, such as air or fluid. Tumors are solid masses of tissue that can form anywhere on the body, including bones and soft tissue. Most cysts are noncancerous, but there are some exceptions. Tumors can also grow anywhere on the body and can be either benign or cancerous.

Differences Between Cysts & Tumors

Distinguishing between cysts and tumors is challenging based on visual inspection, but there are a few things you can watch to help distinguish between the two. In general, cysts are tender to the touch and can be easily moved under the skin. Tumors are hard to the touch and may grow large enough to compress adjacent tissues. While it’s best to have a doctor take a look.

Causes

Cysts have a wide range of types and causes. Some are related to an underlying medical condition, such as polycystic ovary syndrome. Cysts can also form directly on your skin’s surface when dead skin cells multiply instead of falling off, which is what they normally do. Other causes of cysts include:

· Blockage of a duct or gland: This can happen due to an injury, infection, or other condition. For example, a sebaceous cyst can form when a sebaceous gland (oil gland) on the skin becomes blocked.

· Injury or inflammation: An injury to the skin or other tissues can sometimes lead to the formation of a cyst. For example, a ganglion cyst can form on a tendon or joint after an injury.

· Infection: Some cysts are caused by infections, such as a pilonidal cyst, which is caused by an infection of the hair follicles in the buttocks area.

· Genetic predisposition: Some people are more likely to develop certain types of cysts due to their genetics. For example, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a genetic condition that can cause cysts to form on the ovaries.

In some cases, the cause of a cyst is unknown.

On the other hand, causes behind tumors include:

· Genetics: Some people are born with genetic mutations that make them more likely to develop tumors. These mutations can be inherited from parents or can occur spontaneously.

· Carcinogens: Carcinogens are substances that can damage DNA and lead to tumor development. Common carcinogens include tobacco smoke, ultraviolet radiation from the sun, and certain chemicals.

· Infections: Some infections, such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV), can increase the risk of developing certain types of tumors.

· Lifestyle factors: Certain lifestyle factors, such as obesity, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy diet, can also increase the risk of developing some types of tumors.

Treatment

Doctors can recognize cysts during a physical exam, but they often rely on diagnostic imaging. This helps your doctor learn what’s in the lump. The types of imaging that they use include ultrasounds, CT scans, MRI scans, and mammograms. If a cyst looks smooth to the eye and in a diagnostic image, it’s almost always benign. If the lump has solid components that are due to tissue rather than liquid or air, it could be either benign or malignant. The only way to confirm if a cyst or tumor is benign is to have it biopsied by your doctor. This involves surgically removing some or all of the lump to look at the tissue under a microscope to check for cancer cells. If a lump is filled with fluid, your doctor may insert a long, thin needle to pull out a sample of the liquid. Depending on the location of the lump, most biopsies are done in an outpatient setting.