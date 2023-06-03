New Delhi: India as registered 6,155 Covid cases, active cases climb to 31,194,

This marks a marginal increase from Friday’s tally of 6,050 cases, the Union health ministry stated in a bulletin on Saturday.

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6 and 6,050 on April 7.

The overall active cases are stands at 31,194, as of Saturday, with the daily positivity rate at 5.63 per cent, the Health ministry stated further in its release.

With 3,253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,89,111, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

