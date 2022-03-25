Guwahati: A two-day workshop on Research Methodology was organised by Central Ayurveda Research Institute, (CARI) Guwahati at Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Dr Neeta Mahesekar, Director of NEIAH (North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy) was the chief guest of the ceremony, said a statement.

Dr Bhabesh Das, former Principal Gauhati Ayurveda College, Dr. R. K. Sharma, Principal of Gauhati Ayurveda College, Dr. Galib Associate Professor, All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, Dr Santosh Nair Associate Professor, Department of Samhita Siddhant and Sanskrit Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, New Delhi were also present at the event, it added.

Dr Dinesh Baruah, Assistant Director in charge of CARI Guwahati addressing the gathering said, “The main objective behind organizing this workshop is to enhance the research skills of young participants so that they can look into different aspects of Ayurveda and its collaborative studies. I hope the workshop has been quite beneficial for them, lectures of stalwarts from various fields have given them a panoramic view of research.”

In the technical sessions, experts spoke about various aspects such as ‘Databases and Information Resources’, ‘Network Pharmacology’, ‘ ‘Study design and Hypothesis Testing‘ etc

Around 120 participants from different institutes of the Northeastern region attended the workshop.