Guwahati: Beer is a popular alcoholic beverage enjoyed by people all around the world.

While excessive consumption can have harmful effects, moderate consumption of beer can actually provide several health benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the health benefits:

Lowers the risk of heart disease: It contains antioxidants that can help to reduce the risk of heart disease by preventing the oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the bloodstream. Promotes bone health: Beer contains silicon, which is known to increase bone density and promote bone health, thus reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Aids digestion: It is rich in fibre, which helps to promote digestion and can prevent constipation. Reduces the risk of diabetes: Moderate consumption of beer has been shown to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, possibly due to its ability to improve insulin sensitivity. Boosts cognitive function: Certain compounds found in beer, such as hops, have been shown to improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. May lower the risk of cancer: Beer contains xanthohumol, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to have anti-cancer properties and may help to lower the risk of certain types of cancer. Hydration: Beer is mostly water, so it can help to keep you hydrated, especially if you are drinking it in moderation.

It’s important to note that excessive consumption can have harmful effects on your health, including liver damage, obesity, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

It’s recommended that men consume no more than two drinks per day, and women consume no more than one drink per day to reap the health benefits of beer while minimizing its risks.