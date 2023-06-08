NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal launched an online ‘Yoga Store’ on the e-commerce website Amazon.

The store is poised to offer access to sellers as well as yoga enthusiasts to avail many products related to yoga.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Yoga is one of the greatest assets of India and its positive way of life is making a significant mark among people now.

“It got a shot in the arm when our dynamic leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successfully brought the world together to celebrate this wonder of India on June 21 every year across the world.

“This movement towards a healthy and positive way of life is gaining ground and is increasingly becoming popular.

As we are days away from this year’s celebration of International Day of Yoga, I am happy to launch this online store today which will help people access goods & accessories for Yoga.

I am hopeful & confident that this platform will also allow our young entrepreneurs and SMEs to sell ‘Made in India’ products for Yoga on the platform, boosting their business while supplementing the increasing popularity of yoga among people.

I am confident that together we will embrace yoga towards achieving the vision of PM Modi of a Swasth Bharat.” Sonowal added.