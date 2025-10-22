Guwahati: Peerless Hospital Guwahati achieved another clinical milestone with the successful surgical repair of a large abdominal aortic aneurysm in a 69-year-old woman from Nagaland, who had presented with pulsatile abdominal swelling and intermittent abdominal and back pain. This critical case was handled by Dr. Jyoti Prasad Kalita (Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery).

The patient had been hypertensive for over 10 years and on regular medication. Upon evaluation through ultrasound and CT aortogram, she was found to have a large aortic aneurysm located just distal to the renal arteries, measuring 6.2 x 4.8 x 4.5 cm.

Given the high risk of rupture associated with such aneurysms, she was immediately taken up for surgery. The aortic aneurysm repair was successfully performed through aortic interposition grafting using a Jotec 22 Dacron Tube Graft.

The intraoperative period remained uneventful, and the patient was extubated in the ICU within three hours of surgery. Her postoperative recovery was smooth, requiring only one unit of blood transfusion. She was discharged on the fourth postoperative day in a stable condition.

Speaking on the success of this case, Gautam Kumar Das, CEO of Peerless Hospital Guwahati, said, “I congratulate Dr. Kalita and his team for this remarkable success. This extraordinary recovery reflects the high level of surgical expertise and clinical coordination that defines our team at Peerless. Backed by a group of skilled and compassionate doctors, we remain committed to delivering advanced, affordable healthcare to every patient who places their trust in us. Our goal is to ensure that even the most complex procedures can be managed safely right here in the Northeast.”

Speaking about such cases, Jyoti Prasad Kalita (Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery), commented, “Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) is a potentially life-threatening condition where the main blood vessel supplying blood to the abdomen, pelvis, and legs becomes abnormally enlarged. If left untreated, rupture of the aneurysm can lead to massive internal bleeding and is often fatal. Early detection and timely surgical intervention are crucial to prevent such catastrophic outcomes.”

Through this successful surgery, Peerless Hospital Guwahati reaffirms its mission to deliver advanced and affordable healthcare to the people of the Northeast, with every case guided by expertise, teamwork, and compassion.