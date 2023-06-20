GUWAHATI: On the eve of International Yoga Day, Central Communication Bureau (CBC), Regional Office, Guwahati organized a two-day photo exhibition and sale programme at Gyanam Public School, Bajali.

The aim of this exhibition was to encourage the general public to draw Yogasanas in their daily life to create awareness about the benefits of Yogasana. Every year, school yoga programs are organized with a view to participating in school and yoga classes.

Inaugurating the exhibition Ranjan Chakraborty, Principal of Bajali Higher Secondary School said, “I will make Yoga a part of our life and celebrate our Chahki tradition as it enriches our health and mind”.

“It is also a matter of pride for our country that Yoga has taken over the world, as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Yoga is an ancient science of wisdom about living a healthy life and can be incorporated into everyday life to make life easierhe added.

Khanin Das, Principal, Gnanam Public School also addressed that yoga has a great contribution in reducing stress in our lives and its regular practice is a step towards a healthy and disease free life.

Chibichi also criticized Guwahati’s move to organize events such as Bajalit Eneende in Loge.

Also, through such exhibitions, the young generation will become aware of the benefits of yoga.

Speaking on this occasion Mridul Kumar Kalitai, director of Bhashan Di Gyanam Public School said that the modern life style and stress competition has made human life unhealthy. Yoga has a very special role in solving all lifestyle related problems and it improves the body’s immunity.

Guwahati chibichi field promotion issues Sucharita Sahu Adarni spoke about the aim and significance of the programme.

Various informational photo panels on the benefits of yoga and ya are displayed in the two-day exhibition. In this two-day event, various competitions related to quiz, arts and yoga are being organized for the students of the school.

On this occasion, many cultural programmes were organized by the students of the school under Chibichi, Guwahati.