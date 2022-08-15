Guwahati: VIDHATA, a local NGO organized a free medical camp recently for the people of rural areas at Kaptanpur under Lakhipur Assembly constituency in south Assam’s Cachar district.

Around 526 people including children were given free treatment at the medical camp during the day.

The medical camp provided free health-check-up, blood pressure Screening and offered medical advice by trained doctors and specialists.

Free medicines were also distributed to the people at the camp.

Salam Ranjan, secretary, VIDHATA expressed his gratitude to the doctors–Dr. Ramu Das, Dr. Kishore Upadhayay, Dr. Pavel Sikidar, Dr. Tanureeto Choudhury and Dr. Kiranmoy Paul for giving their valuable time and make the camp successful.

He also thanked Brojeshwar Das, president of Kaptanpur GP, K. Bandana Sharma, supervisor of Binnakandi ICDS project, Cachar and the local volunteers for their kind co-operation to organize the camp smoothly.

The NGO is supported by AOC-HH (Karnataka), RKRANE Trust (Tamilnadu), FFPD Foundation (Assam), LFCPI (Maharashtra) and Maj PK Singh (Punjab).