Air pollution has become one of the most worrisome form of menace of the 21st century that is detrimental for our overall health.

The rise in air pollution is only due to the greed for more luxurious form of needs in the modern era which ultimately causes peril in the natural environment.

With the rising number of motor vehicles plying the roads, the level of air pollution is also increasing more causing health problems in human beings too besides affecting the environment.

Besides respiratory infections, skin allergies and heart disease, air pollution severely affects the eyes which is the most delicate and important organ in the human body.

Some of the common problems caused due to air pollution are watery eyes, ropy discharge, itchiness and burning sensation.

To protect your eyes from air pollution, you can follow these steps-

Wear sunglasses when you go outside

As face masks have become an essential protective feature for our nose and mouth from infections, sunglasses can also be termed as a necessary accessory for the eyes. If you want to avoid the harmful pollutants which are present in the air from irritating the eyes, you should always wear a pair of sunglasses whenever you are going outside your homes. Meanwhile, the sunglasses will also shield your eyes from the harmful UV rays of the sun

Do not rub your eyes

When some dust particles or harmful air pollutants enter our eyes, it often experiences a sense of irritation. However, don’t try to rub your eyes with bare hands when you get a sense of irritation on your eyes on exposure to air pollution as the problem will only aggravate further. Wash your eyes thoroughly with cold water whenever you feel any sense of irritation in it.

Befriend eye drops and cold compressors

Lubricate the eyes with eye drops prescribed by your doctor 2-3 times a day which will help in relaxing the eye muscles. Regular use of eye drops keeps the eyes moist and healthy. Meanwhile, cool compressors can also soothe your eyes. A general cool compressor such as a clean cloth soaked in cold water comes handy when you need to get rid of the itchiness and inflammation of the eye. Don’t forget to remove your eye makeup thoroughly with eye makeup remover before going to bed.

Stay hydrated and eat healthy

Drink lots of water to keep your eyes hydrated too in addition to the rest of the body. Dehydration will also cause lack of moisture in the eyes causing it to become dry and get prone to experience more strain which might later cause problems in vision. Eat lots of green leafy vegetables, spinach, almonds, berries, fish, carrots which are extremely good for the eyes.

Go for regular eye check-ups

Visit for eye specialist annually to keep your eyes healthy. The best kind of wellness advice can only be given by a doctor so always make it a point to go for regular eye check-ups. Moreover, consult an ophthalmologist immediately whenever your eye gets swollen or reddish. Do not overlook a simple eye problem as a minor issue.